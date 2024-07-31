Preparation is best defense against heat-related deaths, says state official

Three hikers died in Utah’s national parks in July in the triple-digit heat. The Associated Press reports a father and daughter who got lost in Canyonlands National Park were among them.

Steve Bullock is the chief of law enforcement at the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation. He said those killed in the extreme heat may not have been prepared.

“Maybe they're coming from outside the area, aren't really necessarily prepared for it, themselves,” Bullock said. “And that high heat, especially in the middle of the day in St. George or in some of our national parks, can really get to people.”

Bullock said it’s vital for recreators to plan ahead and research trail and weather conditions. It’s also a good idea to tell someone where you’re going and how long you’ll be gone because cell phones aren’t always reliable.

“I think a lot of people gain confidence from their cell phone like, ‘Hey if I get in trouble, I can just call for help,’” Bullock said. “But there are lots of places that just don't have cell phone service.”

Recreators can beat the heat by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, taking breaks, dressing appropriately and knowing their limits.

Bullock said to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion like dizziness, a fast but weak pulse and muscle cramps. Heat stroke can be deadly when a person is no longer sweating, becomes confused or passes out.

Bullock said it’s important to act fast with these symptoms.

“Get into the shade, try and cool yourself off, put water on your neck, drink lots of water and stay hydrated to try and recover,” he said.

If the situation gets worse, call 911.

Rescues and drownings have also happened on Utah’s reservoirs and lakes this summer.

Bullock said many of these incidents can be prevented.

“We encourage people to wear life jackets. They only work if you wear them,” he said. “If you have a life jacket on your paddleboard, you're not wearing your leash, and it's strapped down to the front, and we've seen this in several tragedies in Utah, you fall off because that's what happens. It’s part of the fun. But then your board pushes away, and the wind takes it, probably faster than you can swim to it, and it takes your life jacket along with it.”

Utah law requires kayakers, paddleboarders and boaters to have a US Coast Guard-approved life jacket on board for every person. Anyone floating down a river must also wear a life jacket.

Alcohol is allowed on boats however it’s against the law for operators to drink.

Bullock said Utah has great outdoor recreation opportunities and safety should come first when enjoying them.