Eight killed in speed-related crashes since Pioneer Day

Eight people have died on Utah roads since Pioneer Day in speed-related incidents.

Seven months into 2024, the state has seen more than 5,000 crashes caused by high speeds.

According to the DPS Highway Safety Office, Utah had about 9,300 speed-related crashes in 2023. That’s 11% higher than the previous five years.

Half of those speed-related crashes involved young drivers under the age of 24. DPS reports 20% of the fatal incidents were new drivers 16 to 19 years old.

DPS says speed-related crashes generally spike around 8 a.m. and then again at 5 p.m. daily.