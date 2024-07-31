© 2024 KPCW

Eight killed in speed-related crashes since Pioneer Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:47 PM MDT
A rollover crash in Parleys Canyon significantly slowed traffic on Interstate 80.
Utah Department of Transportation
A rollover crash in Parleys Canyon significantly slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in late June.

During Utah’s 100 deadliest days, the Utah Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to slow down.

Eight people have died on Utah roads since Pioneer Day in speed-related incidents.

Seven months into 2024, the state has seen more than 5,000 crashes caused by high speeds.

According to the DPS Highway Safety Office, Utah had about 9,300 speed-related crashes in 2023. That’s 11% higher than the previous five years.

Half of those speed-related crashes involved young drivers under the age of 24. DPS reports 20% of the fatal incidents were new drivers 16 to 19 years old.

DPS says speed-related crashes generally spike around 8 a.m. and then again at 5 p.m. daily.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver