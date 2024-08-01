Man who tried to open plane doors mid-flight faces federal, Utah state charges

According to court documents, Eric Nicholas Gapco, of New Jersey, engaged in disruptive and life-threatening behavior on a July 18 American Airlines flight from Seattle to Dallas.

Prosecutors say Gapco assaulted and intimidated the flight crew and attempted to open exterior doors multiple times while the plane was in the air. Court documents say he locked himself in the lavatory, illegally vaped on the plane and was loud and repeatedly bothered other passengers.

The flight crew and other passengers were forced to restrain Gapco, securing his feet and hands during the flight.

The plane diverted to Utah and the New Jersey man was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

While detained, Gapco spit on a police officer and broke the glass in his jail cell.

Wednesday a federal grand jury charged Gapco for interfering with a flight crew and attempting to damage an aircraft. He’ll be in federal court Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Along with the federal charges, Gapco is facing two felonies and a misdemeanor for his behavior while in Salt Lake City Police custody.

If convicted, he could face several years in prison.