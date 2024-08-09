© 2024 KPCW

Forest Service closing, replacing Uintas’ Soapstone bridge

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
The Soapstone Basin is one of the first turnoffs from Mirror Lake Highway after departing the Kamas and Samak area. The bridge crosses the Provo River and leads into Wasatch County (green line).
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Soapstone Basin is one of the first turnoffs from Mirror Lake Highway after departing the Kamas and Samak area. The bridge crosses the Provo River and leads into Wasatch County (green line).

The bridge off Mirror Lake Highway is expected to reopen by the end of October.

FULL INTERVIEW: Heber-Kamas Ranger Daniel Jauregi

The Soapstone bridge was built about 50 years ago. In the meantime, Heber-Kamas Ranger Daniel Jauregi said, traffic has become bigger, heavier and more frequent.

“So it's just reached its time,” Jauregi said. “[The new bridge] will have a three girder system. Underneath, it'll be a longer bridge. It'll be 90 feet total, and will actually be two lanes.”

A bigger bridge helps the vehicles above and the river below. He said the current structure slightly impedes the Provo River.

The new one is expected to open at the end of October. The months-long process is to allow for thorough testing.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

“There has to be concrete poured, and the concrete has to be poured in three stages, and the three stages have to be all tested,” Jauregi said. “We like to give enough time in there that that stuff can cure and passes ae all the inspections that we need.”

Jauregi added that the U.S. Forest Service is coordinating with Summit and Wasatch counties’ search and rescue teams to make sure the bridge closure doesn’t prevent rescue operations.

“We've discussed the helicopter, which is level one, everything all the way down to even just ATVs being stored on the other side [of the river] so we can get access,” the ranger said.

The closure begins Monday, Aug. 12. The Soapstone Basin will still be accessible via state Route 35 out of Francis.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas