Forest Service closing, replacing Uintas’ Soapstone bridge

The Soapstone bridge was built about 50 years ago. In the meantime, Heber-Kamas Ranger Daniel Jauregi said, traffic has become bigger, heavier and more frequent.

“So it's just reached its time,” Jauregi said. “[The new bridge] will have a three girder system. Underneath, it'll be a longer bridge. It'll be 90 feet total, and will actually be two lanes.”

A bigger bridge helps the vehicles above and the river below. He said the current structure slightly impedes the Provo River.

The new one is expected to open at the end of October. The months-long process is to allow for thorough testing.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

“There has to be concrete poured, and the concrete has to be poured in three stages, and the three stages have to be all tested,” Jauregi said. “We like to give enough time in there that that stuff can cure and passes ae all the inspections that we need.”

Jauregi added that the U.S. Forest Service is coordinating with Summit and Wasatch counties’ search and rescue teams to make sure the bridge closure doesn’t prevent rescue operations.

“We've discussed the helicopter, which is level one, everything all the way down to even just ATVs being stored on the other side [of the river] so we can get access,” the ranger said.

The closure begins Monday, Aug. 12. The Soapstone Basin will still be accessible via state Route 35 out of Francis.