© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah joining antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Taylor Swift performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., May 26, 2023. Problems with the companies that sold tickets to Swift's Eras tour, Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment, have prompted legal action — including an antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which the state of Utah has joined.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet
/
The New York Times
Taylor Swift performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., May 26, 2023. Problems with the companies that sold tickets to Swift's Eras tour, Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment, have prompted legal action — including an antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which the state of Utah has joined.

The lawsuit, started by the U.S. Department of Justice, is separate from one filed by 350 plaintiffs, including a Utah woman, over a Taylor Swift ticket snafu.

Utah Swifties are one step closer to settling bad blood with the country’s largest ticket sales company.

The state of Utah will join the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, accusing the companies of driving up ticket prices for fans by maintaining a monopoly over the concert and live entertainment industry.

The Beehive State is one of 10 states that recently joined in on the lawsuit, originally filed in Manhattan in May. So far, 39 states and the District of Columbia make up the plaintiff count in that lawsuit.

The decision by the state to join the DOJ lawsuit bodes well for people like Julie Barfuss, from West Jordan. Barfuss is the lead plaintiff in a separate lawsuit involving more than 350 plaintiffs, from Dallas-based law firm Kinder Law PLLC.

Barfuss is one of five Utahns represented in that lawsuit, which is part of a larger grassroots movement called “Take Down Ticketmaster.”

In a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune, a Live Nation Entertainment spokesperson said: “There is nothing new in the amended [Department of Justice] complaint — the lawsuit still won’t solve the issues fans care about relating to ticket prices, service fees, and access to in-demand shows. We look forward to sharing more facts as the case progresses.”

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune