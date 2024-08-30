UDOT, DPS release 100 Deadliest Days statistics ahead of Labor Day

The period between the two holidays has been dubbed the 100 Deadliest Days as traffic fatalities typically increase in that period.

Fatal accidents increased in 2024 by 14, up from 81 fatalities in 2023.

In Wasatch County, two fatal accidents occurred this summer; Summit County had one.

Salt Lake County had the highest number of fatalities, with 32 deaths resulting from 30 accidents. Weber County had the second-highest number of fatalities, with eight deaths in seven accidents.

With Labor Day weekend in sight, officials are urging drivers to prioritize safe driving.

UDOT and DPS report single-vehicle and single-occupant fatalities have been particularly high this summer, indicating distracted driving, speeding, drowsiness and impairment are all significant factors.

Agency officials say anyone planning to drink over the holiday should plan a sober ride home.