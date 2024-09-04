DWR inspects nearly 10k boats for 'STD of the Sea'

The DNR and other state agencies tested and decontaminated watercraft to prevent the spread of the mussels from Lake Powel and other out-of-state reservoirs to other water bodies in Utah.

Natalie Muth, Utah Division of W / Utah Division of Wildlife Resources The prop on this boat motor at Lake Mead is covered with quagga mussels. Mussels can clog the water intakes on a prop. That can cause the motor to overheat and can seize the motor. The result can be thousands of dollars in repairs

Statewide, the National Park Service inspected 9,596 boats and performed 159 decontamination from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2.

DWR conservation officers issued about 150 warnings and citations for violations.

Most of the citations were for failing to take the mandatory mussel-aware course or not removing drain plugs while transporting boats.

Utah has more than 40 inspection stations around the state. When open, all boats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other watercraft are required to stop for inspection.