Northwestern Utah expects above normal fire potential through September
Utah Fire Info has released its wildfire outlook for the rest of the year. It shows above normal fire potential for Idaho, Wyoming, northern Nevada and northwestern Utah through September.
The good news is, across the four states, normal conditions are expected from October to December.
This week, Utah saw 36 new wildfires; lightning sparked 17 of those. That brings the state’s total to about 1,000 wildfires so far this year.
Nearly 600 of those were human caused and more than 400 were sparked by lightning.