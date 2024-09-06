Donald Trump’s Utah fundraiser back on after canceling Park City appearance

After canceling a scheduled August appearance in Park City, former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Utah supporters will have another chance to see the Republican nominee next week — this time, for a third of the price.

A flyer for the fundraiser said Trump will be at an “evening reception” at an undisclosed venue in Salt Lake City on Sept. 14th, and the minimum price to attend is $3,300. Tickets for the Park City event started at $10,000.

Attendees can pay $35,000 for a photo with the presidential candidate, and up to $500,000 to join the host committee.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.