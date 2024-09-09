© 2024 KPCW

Team USA wins silver in women’s wheelchair basketball

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:39 PM MDT
Fireworks are fired from the Stade du France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla/AP
/
AP
Fireworks are fired from the Stade du France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Team USA secured silver in the Paralympics women’s wheelchair basketball finals Sunday, Sept. 8.

The Netherlands defeated the U.S. for gold, winning the game 63-49.

The two teams earned their spots in the final after the U.S. defeated China and the Netherlands beat Canada in the semifinals.

The U.S. wheelchair basketball team includes Utah athlete and two-time Paralympian Ali Ibanez. She helped Team USA win bronze in Tokyo, and now adds a silver medal to her collection.

It’s the third consecutive podium finish for the team.

Sunday was the final day of competition for the 2024 Summer Paralympics. U.S. athletes brought home a total of 105 medals, including 36 gold medals.
Tags
State & Regional Olympics and Paralympics
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler