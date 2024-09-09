Team USA wins silver in women’s wheelchair basketball

The Netherlands defeated the U.S. for gold, winning the game 63-49.

The two teams earned their spots in the final after the U.S. defeated China and the Netherlands beat Canada in the semifinals.

The U.S. wheelchair basketball team includes Utah athlete and two-time Paralympian Ali Ibanez. She helped Team USA win bronze in Tokyo, and now adds a silver medal to her collection.

It’s the third consecutive podium finish for the team.

Sunday was the final day of competition for the 2024 Summer Paralympics. U.S. athletes brought home a total of 105 medals, including 36 gold medals.

