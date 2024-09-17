© 2024 KPCW

Utah resorts see first snow of the season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
Park City Mountain's first look at snow for the 2024/25 season on Sept. 17, 2024.
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain's first look at snow for the 2024/25 season on Sept. 17, 2024.

The Wasatch Back and the Cottonwood Canyons got their first kiss of snow Tuesday morning.

Ski resorts including Park City, Deer Valley, Solitude, Snowbird, Alta and Brighton all featured images of lightly-dusted mountaintops, days before the first day of fall, Sept. 22. But, ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes says it might already be time to pull out the fall sweaters.

“Fall-like weather is going to be with us throughout the week, with unsettled weather and these well below average temperatures.”

With colder temperatures settling into the state, the National Weather Service predicts a 20% chance of temperatures across the Wasatch Back dipping below freezing Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. More snow is also predicted for higher elevations through Tuesday.

The weather service warns plants may be affected by the cold weather.
Sydney Weaver
