Northern Lights could be visible in Utah

The National Weather Service issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 10 and 11.

Also known as a solar storm, a geomagnetic storm occurs when the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere are disrupted by bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted from the sun.

The weather service reports the G4 storm level is very rare and could affect power and satellite signals.

During the storm and when skies are clear, auroras could be visible as low as Alabama and northern California.

Utahns who want a chance to see the lights should travel as far north as possible and find a very dark area. The lights will appear on the eastern horizon.

NOAA offers 30-minute forecast maps for better predictions of when the lights could come into view.