Northern Lights could be visible in Utah

KPCW
Published October 10, 2024
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Utahns could be able to see the Northern Lights as a geomagnetic storm enters Earth’s atmosphere Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 10 and 11.

Also known as a solar storm, a geomagnetic storm occurs when the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere are disrupted by bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted from the sun.

The weather service reports the G4 storm level is very rare and could affect power and satellite signals.

During the storm and when skies are clear, auroras could be visible as low as Alabama and northern California.

Utahns who want a chance to see the lights should travel as far north as possible and find a very dark area. The lights will appear on the eastern horizon.

NOAA offers 30-minute forecast maps for better predictions of when the lights could come into view.
Sydney Weaver
