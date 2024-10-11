© 2024 KPCW

UDOT to resume Cottonwood Canyon pavement project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 11, 2024 at 2:52 PM MDT
The state Rout 190 Pavement Preservation project began in June to repave the road between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Guardsman Pass Road.
UDOT
Utah Department of Transportation crews continue to work on state Route 190 which winds up Big Cottonwood Canyon and through Guardsman Pass.

As early as Tuesday, Oct 15, crews will begin paving the three-mile stretch of road between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the Dogwood Picnic Area.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays and one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

The work is anticipated to be completed in two days.

The project began in June 2024 to repave SR-190 between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Guardsman Pass Road.

The project is aimed at creating a smoother ride for drivers and bikers through the canyon.

The full SR-190 Pavement Preservation project is expected to be completed by the end of October.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
