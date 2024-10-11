UDOT to resume Cottonwood Canyon pavement project
Utah Department of Transportation crews continue to work on state Route 190 which winds up Big Cottonwood Canyon and through Guardsman Pass.
As early as Tuesday, Oct 15, crews will begin paving the three-mile stretch of road between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the Dogwood Picnic Area.
Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays and one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.
The work is anticipated to be completed in two days.
The project began in June 2024 to repave SR-190 between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Guardsman Pass Road.
The project is aimed at creating a smoother ride for drivers and bikers through the canyon.
The full SR-190 Pavement Preservation project is expected to be completed by the end of October.