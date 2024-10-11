UDOT to resume Cottonwood Canyon pavement project

As early as Tuesday, Oct 15, crews will begin paving the three-mile stretch of road between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the Dogwood Picnic Area.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays and one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

The work is anticipated to be completed in two days.

The project began in June 2024 to repave SR-190 between the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Guardsman Pass Road.

The project is aimed at creating a smoother ride for drivers and bikers through the canyon.

The full SR-190 Pavement Preservation project is expected to be completed by the end of October.