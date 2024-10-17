SLC Airport Phase 3 to open with a shorter walk

The new tunnel is part of Phase 3 of the Salt Lake City International Airport’s overhaul and includes 12 new concessions and initially, five Delta Air Lines gates.

The tunnel will shorten travelers’ walks between the two concourses. The existing Mid-Concourse Tunnel opens at gate A1, but the new Central Tunnel begins at the main terminal.

The tunnel entrance will also feature the reinstalled World Map from the former airport along with a large-scale art installation by Gordon Huether titled “Northern Light.”

Five new Concourse B gates will open Oct. 22, with five more opening Oct. 2025.

Phase 4 of the reimagined airport is slated to open in Oct. 2025 with five new gates. Eleven more will open in 2026.

The massive airport remodel is designed to accommodate 34 million passengers and replaces five former concourses with two linear concourses, A and B.

The first phase of the $5.1 billion project opened in 2020.