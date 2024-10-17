Where to hunt pheasant during general season

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources releases pheasants for the hunt on various wildlife management areas and Walk-In Access properties around the state during the general season.

In Northern Utah, the DWR reports pheasant numbers seem high this year, with many wild pheasants found on private property in the eastern portion of Box Elder County.

The DWR reminds hunters they need written permission from landowners to hunt on any private lands.

In Northeastern Utah, hunters should target the areas where DWR will release the birds. A map of DWR release areas is available here.

General season hunting closes on Dec. 1.

The statewide youth pheasant hunt will take place Oct. 26-31 for those 17 and younger as of July 31.