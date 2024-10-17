© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where to hunt pheasant during general season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 17, 2024 at 4:50 PM MDT
DWR officers release pheasants into hunting areas throughout the season.
Steve F. Gray
/
Division of Wildlife Resources
DWR officers release pheasants into hunting areas throughout the season.

Utah’s general season pheasant hunt opens Nov. 2.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources releases pheasants for the hunt on various wildlife management areas and Walk-In Access properties around the state during the general season.

In Northern Utah, the DWR reports pheasant numbers seem high this year, with many wild pheasants found on private property in the eastern portion of Box Elder County.

The DWR reminds hunters they need written permission from landowners to hunt on any private lands.

In Northeastern Utah, hunters should target the areas where DWR will release the birds. A map of DWR release areas is available here.

General season hunting closes on Dec. 1.

The statewide youth pheasant hunt will take place Oct. 26-31 for those 17 and younger as of July 31.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver