Winter storm timeline delayed, snow to linger through Friday night

Park City’s winter storm warning is in place until 12 a.m. Saturday.

After that, meteorologist Nate Larsen said moisture will stay to the southeast.

“Mostly sunshine now in store for Saturday—might see a stray shower pop up in the morning hours—but temperatures are going to be cold, just 30 degrees,” he told KPCW.

The National Weather Service With the arrival of a winter-like air mass, freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Forecasters initially thought precipitation would begin during Thursday evening’s commute , but it didn’t hit the Park City area until later in the night.

That also means snow will continue for longer Friday. Anything wet is expected to freeze when temperatures drop into the 20s across the Wasatch Back, potentially impacting roads.

A dramatic change is on the way. ☀🌡➡❄🌧



Get the scoop on timing, critical fire weather, mountain snow, and freezing temperatures below.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNOTEL sensor in Thaynes Canyon, the closest to Park City, recorded 4 inches of snowfall and 1.6 inches of accumulation as of Friday morning, and more fell throughout the day.

Snowbird’s sensor indicates about an inch more accumulated higher in the Wasatch Mountains.

USDA / Snow Survey Park City is off to a normal start this winter, with snow accumulation (black) at its historic median (green).

“Looking at the rather long range stuff—looks like, not this weekend, but next weekend there may be the potential for another storm,” National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said. “But again, very far out.”

Meteorologists are hoping to see at least a foot of accumulation at the highest peaks of the Uinta and Wasatch mountains before the current storm moves on.