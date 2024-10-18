© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm timeline delayed, snow to linger through Friday night

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 18, 2024 at 2:07 PM MDT
The first major snow of the season coats Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The first major snow of the season coats Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.

Park City-area measurements show more than an inch of accumulation so far.

Park City’s winter storm warning is in place until 12 a.m. Saturday.

After that, meteorologist Nate Larsen said moisture will stay to the southeast.

“Mostly sunshine now in store for Saturday—might see a stray shower pop up in the morning hours—but temperatures are going to be cold, just 30 degrees,” he told KPCW.

With the arrival of a winter-like air mass, freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.
The National Weather Service
With the arrival of a winter-like air mass, freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Forecasters initially thought precipitation would begin during Thursday evening’s commute, but it didn’t hit the Park City area until later in the night.

That also means snow will continue for longer Friday. Anything wet is expected to freeze when temperatures drop into the 20s across the Wasatch Back, potentially impacting roads.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNOTEL sensor in Thaynes Canyon, the closest to Park City, recorded 4 inches of snowfall and 1.6 inches of accumulation as of Friday morning, and more fell throughout the day.

Snowbird’s sensor indicates about an inch more accumulated higher in the Wasatch Mountains.

Park City is off to a normal start this winter, with snow accumulation (black) at its historic median (green).
USDA
/
Snow Survey
Park City is off to a normal start this winter, with snow accumulation (black) at its historic median (green).

“Looking at the rather long range stuff—looks like, not this weekend, but next weekend there may be the potential for another storm,” National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said. “But again, very far out.”

Meteorologists are hoping to see at least a foot of accumulation at the highest peaks of the Uinta and Wasatch mountains before the current storm moves on.

National Weather Service
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas