Utah counties begin processing ballots for general election
Ballots for Utah’s 2024 general election have been mailed out and the state reports over 9% of those have already been returned and processed, with just under two weeks until Election Day.
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says nearly 167,000 ballots have been processed across the state.
In Summit County, 11% of registered voters’ ballots have been processed.
Wasatch County has not processed any ballots as of Wednesday morning.
San Juan County is reporting the most ballots processed at nearly 26%.
Utah voters can now follow their ballots using the state’s ballot tracker.
The final day to register to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 25 and ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or dropped in a local drop box on Election Day, Nov. 5.
Utahns can also register to vote in person on Election Day at any polling location.
