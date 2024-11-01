Brighter mornings ahead, daylight saving time ends Sunday

Clocks fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 3.

Sunrise and sunset will each be about an hour earlier.

Daylight saving time was adopted by European countries during World War I to make better use of the sunlight and save on energy use. The time shift first became official in the U.S. after Congress passed the Standard Time Act in March 1918.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t follow the biannual daylight saving switch and state and federal lawmakers have long debated ending the practice.

In 2020, Utah passed a law to make the “spring forward” part of daylight saving permanent, but it can’t take effect until Congress changes federal law. To do that, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March 2022, but it was never addressed by the House.

A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found more than 60% of Americans asked support ending the seasonal time changes.