Christmas tree permits sold out in some Wasatch Back forests

Heber-Kamas District Ranger Dano Jauregui said the number of permits for the district were reduced from 6,000 to 2,900 because of the Yellow Lake Fire.

He said the area the fire burned is one of the main spots people go for Christmas Trees, which is why they reduced the number for the region.

But, other districts in the forest still have permits available.

Evanston-Mountain View, Logan and Salt Lake ranger districts still have permits available online and in person.

Permits are $20 and one tree is allowed per person.

The forest service says holiday tree-hunters should be aware that some district roads remain closed due to the Yellow Lake Fire.

Permit holders are only allowed to cut subalpine fir trees 20 feet or shorter in the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.

Trees cannot be cut within 200 feet of a lake or stream, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas and closed portions of forests.

A link to purchase Christmas tree permits online can be found here.