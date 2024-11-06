© 2024 KPCW

Utah mountains see below average October precipitation

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:56 PM MST
McPolin Farm
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
McPolin Farm

The Utah Climate and Water Report for Nov. 1 shows lower-than-normal mountain precipitation for October.

That’s despite above-average precipitation in Utah’s valleys, which received 125% of normal.

Even so, the mountains received more than two inches of precipitation – some of it snow – compared to the one inch that fell in the valleys last month.

The report shows Utah’s reservoirs are 71% full, 3% lower than Nov. 1 last year.

Statewide soil moisture, which helps climate officials project spring runoff levels, is hovering close to the bottom 10th percentile.

Experts aren’t expecting the soil to get much wetter which means less runoff will make it to reservoirs in the spring.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
