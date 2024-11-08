UTA’s Ski Bus needed help. This season it got some.

The Utah Transit Authority — and Utah skiers and snowboarders by association — will get by with a little help from its friends this winter.

UTA has been trying to claw its way out of a supply-side hole ever since it slashed its Ski Bus services due to a driver shortage prior to the 2022-23 season. The cuts, which included lopping off the entire 953 route to Little Cottonwood Canyons, coincided with a surge in resort visitors and Ski Bus ridership over the past two winters. As a result, would-be passengers were at times left waiting hours at valley bus stops or trapped atop one of the Cottonwood Canyons with no way back down.

For the 2024-25 season, though, the UTA is bringing in backup. A spokesperson confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that the agency has contracted with a third party to provide drivers for Ski Bus routes this winter. With the additional drivers, UTA plans to expand its service up Little Cottonwood Canyon with two “enhancements” that will essentially reinstate the sorely missed 953 route. The rest of the routes, UTA spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said, will remain the same as in 2023-24.

“Route 953 was our most popular route for both employees and guests,” said Dave Fields, Snowbird’s general manager. “To have it back is such great news. And we just really appreciate the work UTA has done to come up with a creative solution to get it back.”

UTA will refer to the two “enhancements” as Canyon Service 1 and 2. Both will run from Dec. 8 to April 12. Other Ski Bus services in the canyons will begin Nov. 29.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.