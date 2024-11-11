© 2024 KPCW

Former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs recalls history of Veterans Day holiday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:45 PM MST
U.S. Army veteran Michael McDowell walks by graves decorated with American flags placed by volunteers at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
U.S. Army veteran Michael McDowell walks by graves decorated with American flags placed by volunteers at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the grounds of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Seattle.

Monday, Nov. 11, marks the 70th year the U.S. has celebrated Veterans Day. The national holiday has been recognized for decades but under another name before 1954.

The World War I Armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, and Armistice Day was celebrated in 1919 on the first anniversary of the end of the war.

In 1926 the holiday was formalized and in 1938 it was named a national holiday. In an interview on KPCW’s Mountain Money, former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Donald Remy, said in 1954 President Eisenhower changed the name to what we celebrate today.

He explained, “On Veterans Day, we celebrate generations of women and men veterans of all wars and periods of restless peace in American history, regardless of when or where they serve.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Donald Remy, on KPCW's Mountain Money

He said the Department of Veterans Affairs is the second largest agency in the federal government with about 1,400 healthcare facilities serving more than 9 million vets across the country.

Remy said the mission of the department is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military.

“It's divided into three administrations. The National Cemetery Administration, that's the group that provides for burials and memorials that are befitting of the sacrifice of those vets and their families,” he said. “Veterans Benefits Administration, which provides for things like transition assistance and education, Home Loans, life insurance, other benefits, and the Veterans Health Administration, which provides for medical and surgical and quality of life needs.”

The department reports 130,000 veterans live in Utah, as of 2023.

Remy said the VA is working to help veterans purchase homes after serving, “VA has goals by region across the country to reduce homelessness to functional zero.”

The department offers a variety of programs including helping vets secure home loans at favorable interest rates, often below market rate.

Veterans experiencing homelessness can call 1-877-424-2828 or visit www.va.gov/homeless for information and assistance.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver