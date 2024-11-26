© 2024 KPCW

Rocky Mountain Power warns of scams ahead of holidays

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:42 PM MST
Workers repair electrical wires and replace a damaged transformer in the rain.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP

Rocky Mountain Power is warning Utahns about scammers posing as utility workers this winter.

The power company said these kinds of scams increase around the holidays.

The power company said it will never contact customers demanding immediate payment to avoid losing service the same day.

The company also does not ask anyone to make payments by purchasing prepaid cards.

RMP warns Utahns to be suspicious of anyone who contacts them by phone, email, text or in person demanding on-the-spot payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the one on your bill. Or call the power company back at the phone number listed on your statement.

Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report information about any scam calls received, including the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
