Officials warn about the dangers of cold water

The agencies caution those who still want to enjoy Utah’s lakes, reservoirs and rivers that dropping water temperatures can increase the risks of cold water shock, incapacitation and hypothermia.

Experts say if you want to take a cold plunge to prepare with appropriate safety gear and precautions.

This includes wearing a life jacket. Ty Hunter, the DOR’s boating program manager says wearing a life jacket isn’t just a recommendation, it’s a life-saving choice.

“Cold water immersion can overwhelm even the strongest swimmers in minutes, and a life jacket provides crucial extra time to stay afloat and conserve energy until help arrives,” he said. “It’s your first line of defense against cold water shock and hypothermia, buying you those precious moments to get back to your boat or stay above water.”

Along with wearing a life jacket, those recreating near water should always dress for the water temperature, not the air.

The DOR says even on warm days, water temperatures can be dangerously low. Wearing synthetic, water-resistant layers can help keep you warm if you fall in.

If you do fall in, practice controlled breathing. Experts say the initial cold shock can lead to hyperventilation. Take slow, deep breaths to stabilize your breathing and help prevent panic.

For additional information on cold water safety, visit recreation.utah.gov or stateparks.utah.gov.