DNR restores over 168,000 acres of land

The initiative works to improve and restore high-priority watersheds and habitats across the state.

Created in 2006, the program also focuses on biological diversity, increasing water quality and expanding opportunities for the sustainable use of natural resources, including fish and wildlife habitats.

Between 2023 and 2024, the initiative restored 168,882 acres across Utah, including over 23,000 burned by wildfires.

It also spread over 442,000 pounds of seeds on various Utah landscapes and improved 119 miles of streams.

The initiative’s Wasatch Back work included wildlife fencing along highways and improvements to habitats in reservoirs in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Over $48 million in funding from more than 80 partners paid for the projects.

Part of the funding came from the Division of Wildlife Resources Habitat Council, which is funded by a portion of the fees from licenses, permits, stamps and certificates of registration.