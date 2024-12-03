UDOT tests avalanche mitigation in Cottonwood Canyons

UDOT uses remote avalanche control systems and artillery like Howitzers, a cannon-like projectile, to trigger avalanches that may threaten public roads.

There are 64 slide paths in Little Cottonwood Canyon, threatening more than half of state Route 210, which runs about 14 miles.

This past summer, UDOT installed 16 Wyssen Avalanche Towers on the Mount Superior ridgeline above the road.

The new systems detonate explosives remotely, allowing more efficient and safe avalanche mitigation for workers and the public.

The previous system, which used Howitzers, shot live artillery over the road and buildings in the Town of Alta.

Through May 15 there is no parking allowed in designated avalanche zones on both sides of the road within posted areas.