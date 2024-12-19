BBB lists the 12 scams of Christmas

Whether shopping or donating this holiday season, the BBB advises watching out for schemes that try to take consumers’ money or personal information.

The BBB also recommends being wary of low-priced luxury goods like jewelry, designer clothing and electronics. They are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs.

The BBB suggests consumers use caution when giving as fake charities and scammers often pretend to be individuals in need.

When possible, donate to charity through an organization's website and use a credit card. Charities can be verified through the BBB’s Give.org.

Fake shipping notifications and misleading social media ads also pop up more often during the holidays as shoppers go online for gifts.

The BBB also says shoppers should never click a link in a text or email that you’re not expecting.

Other common holiday scams include temporary holiday job listings, imposter scams and fake look-alike websites and puppy scams. The BBB reports 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake and advises seeing the animal and seller in person before making a purchase.

For more tips visit BBB.org.