DWR reports more than 1,000 wildlife illegally killed in 2024

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports the number is slightly lower than 2023 when more than 1,050 animals were illegally killed.

In 2024, DWR conservation officers classified over 30 of the illegal killings as “trophy animals”.

State law defines a “trophy animal” as a buck with an antler measurement of 24 inches or greater. The definition also includes bull elk with six points on at least one side, bull moose with at least one antler exceeding five inches in length and bull bison.

Fines for killing trophy animals range from $3,000 to $45,000.

Conservation officers also investigated cases of illegally killed moose, bison, bears, cougars, bald eagles and fish.

As part of an interstate agreement, Utah hunters caught illegally killing wildlife will have their licenses suspended in every state, excluding Hawaii.