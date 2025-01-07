Federal resources to close for national day of mourning

That’s when the country will honor 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter. He was 100 when he died Dec. 29. This order does not apply to local government offices.

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and close post offices.

The New York Times reports national parks will be open but administrative buildings will be closed.

To honor Carter, American flags are being flown at half-staff until the end of the month.

The last national day of mourning was in 2018 following the death of George H. W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president.