Federal resources to close for national day of mourning

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:12 PM MST
President Joe Biden has ordered executive departments and agencies of the federal government to close on Thursday, Jan. 9, for a national day of mourning to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

That’s when the country will honor 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter. He was 100 when he died Dec. 29. This order does not apply to local government offices.

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and close post offices.

The New York Times reports national parks will be open but administrative buildings will be closed.

To honor Carter, American flags are being flown at half-staff until the end of the month.

The last national day of mourning was in 2018 following the death of George H. W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver