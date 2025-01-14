Grants available for local farmers, food education

The microgrant program is meant to fill gaps in traditional funding sources for local food-related projects, especially for small-scale food growers and producers.

Since its founding in 2001, Slow Food Utah has funded more than 100 projects. Those include school gardens, the construction of a goat barn, a tractor purchase, seeds and greenhouse supplies and more.

Grants are open to any individual, small business and non-profit committed to Slow Food’s mission.

Previous grant recipients may apply again but new project applications may be given priority.

The last day to apply is Jan. 31. A link to apply is available here.

Grant recipients will be announced in the spring. Individual grants will be up to $2,000.