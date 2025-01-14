© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants available for local farmers, food education

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM MST
Moo cows call the Andrus family farm home.
Summit Land Conservancy

Slow Food Utah has opened its 2025 grant applications for projects that support its mission of good, clean and fair food for all.

The microgrant program is meant to fill gaps in traditional funding sources for local food-related projects, especially for small-scale food growers and producers.

Since its founding in 2001, Slow Food Utah has funded more than 100 projects. Those include school gardens, the construction of a goat barn, a tractor purchase, seeds and greenhouse supplies and more.

Grants are open to any individual, small business and non-profit committed to Slow Food’s mission.

Previous grant recipients may apply again but new project applications may be given priority.

The last day to apply is Jan. 31. A link to apply is available here.

Grant recipients will be announced in the spring. Individual grants will be up to $2,000.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver