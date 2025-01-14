Grants available for local farmers, food education
Slow Food Utah has opened its 2025 grant applications for projects that support its mission of good, clean and fair food for all.
The microgrant program is meant to fill gaps in traditional funding sources for local food-related projects, especially for small-scale food growers and producers.
Since its founding in 2001, Slow Food Utah has funded more than 100 projects. Those include school gardens, the construction of a goat barn, a tractor purchase, seeds and greenhouse supplies and more.
Grants are open to any individual, small business and non-profit committed to Slow Food’s mission.
Previous grant recipients may apply again but new project applications may be given priority.
The last day to apply is Jan. 31. A link to apply is available here.
Grant recipients will be announced in the spring. Individual grants will be up to $2,000.