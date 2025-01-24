Park City teachers union opposes bill that would prohibit collective bargaining

HB267 would prohibit collective bargaining across all government-owned entities, including school districts, police and fire departments as well as public transportation agencies.

Under the proposal, public employees could still join or form unions, but public employers could not recognize a labor organization as a bargaining agent.

The bill would also exclude new labor organization employees from participating in Utah Retirement Systems, which provides retirement and insurance benefits to public employees.

The Park City Education Association is a local union affiliate of the Utah Education Association and the National Education Association . Co-president Mary Morgan told the Park City School District Board of Education Tuesday that the union opposes HB267.

“It is a power grab to silence employees, which never results in good practices for employees or employers,” she said.

Morgan said the bill will take away protections for both licensed and classified public employees.

“That means we will no longer be able to discuss or protect our planning time, contract time, rights for lunch breaks, salaries, steps and lanes, working conditions and work days, just to name a few,” she said.

Morgan said the bill will negatively affect teachers and students. The teacher shortage in Utah could get worse if the bill passes, she said, creating larger class sizes and fewer resources for students.

Morgan encouraged the board and the Park City community to sign a UEA petition to demonstrate support for educators and students.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune bill sponsor Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, said the bill is about “safeguarding public resources.” He doesn’t want public resources to subsidize union activities.

The proposal was approved on an 11-4 vote by the House Business, Labor and Commerce Committee Thursday and now awaits a vote by the full House.

