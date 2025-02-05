Lawmaker looks for ways to increase glass recycling in Utah

Welton is sponsoring HB177, which would require the Utah Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control to study how to increase glass recycling in the Beehive State.

That includes an inventory of all the current glass recycling methods, identifying areas in the state that could benefit from more glass recycling, and exploring the possibility of increasing curbside recycling and glass drop off locations. The bill directs the study to be completed by September.

The study would focus on multi-stream options, which is when recycled material is separated into multiple bins, opposed to single-stream recycling, where everything goes into the blue bin.

Glass is 100% recyclable, meaning it can be recycled endlessly with no impact on quality. Increased glass recycling can extend the lifespan of landfills by eliminating a major source of waste, creates jobs, and can create a low-cost alternative for construction materials, like fiberglass insulation.

Welton pointed to the ongoing renovation of the northern building at the Utah State Capitol, where construction crews weren’t sure what to do with the nearly $4 million worth of glass that is being replaced.

“If we can keep glass out of landfills and help our circular economy, I think that’s a good thing,” said Welton.

Yet in Utah, curbside recycling options aren’t always available — it often varies city by city, and typically comes with a monthly fee. For instance, in Salt Lake City, residents can opt into a curbside recycling program for $8 per month, made possible by Utah’s only glass recycling facility, Momentum Recycling.

Welton’s bill passed out of the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee on Monday with unanimous approval. It will now go before the entire House for a vote.