DPS reminds fans to plan sober ride home ahead of Super Bowl

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST
Picture of an alcoholic drink and car keys.
Lincoln Rogers
/
Adobe Stock

The Department of Public Safety is reminding football fans who plan to drink this Sunday to have a sober ride home.

The goal: zero fatalities this weekend.

On Super Bowl Sunday, more than 30 police agencies statewide will work overtime to enforce safe driving.

Utah Highway Patrol Major Jeff Nigbur says, “Alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, or any combination of impairing substances can affect your decision-making and safe driving ability. If you feel different, you drive different.”

DPS encourages everyone to have a pre-game plan that includes arranging a safe ride home.

Utah safety officials say alcohol-related crashes are 14 times more likely to be fatal.

Drunk driving crashes account for 20% of traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2024.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
