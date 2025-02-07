DPS reminds fans to plan sober ride home ahead of Super Bowl

The goal: zero fatalities this weekend.

On Super Bowl Sunday, more than 30 police agencies statewide will work overtime to enforce safe driving.

Utah Highway Patrol Major Jeff Nigbur says, “Alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, or any combination of impairing substances can affect your decision-making and safe driving ability. If you feel different, you drive different.”

DPS encourages everyone to have a pre-game plan that includes arranging a safe ride home.

Utah safety officials say alcohol-related crashes are 14 times more likely to be fatal.

Drunk driving crashes account for 20% of traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2024.