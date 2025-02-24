Fluoride will be banned from Utah’s water supplies — but only if Cox signs this bill

Fluoride will be banned from Utah water systems by May 7, if Gov. Spencer Cox signs a bill now headed to his desk.

Friday evening, the Utah Senate approved HB81, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, prohibiting fluoride from being added to water systems, the latest battle in a war that has been waged in Utah for five decades.

Fluoride is scientifically proven to strengthen the enamel on teeth and prevent cavities. The Utah Dental Association was among the groups that spoke out against the bill.

But Gricius argued that a court in California had also found that it could potentially cause cognitive issues and said the Environmental Protection Agency should reassess its fluoride standards.

Additionally, she said, a majority of residents should not be allowed to decide whether chemicals should be added to everyone’s drinking water. By eliminating fluoride and making it easier for those who want it to get it from a pharmacy, people can decide for themselves whether they want fluoride or not.

Conservative groups like the Utah Eagle Forum and others rallied to support the bill and succeeded in winning the support to ban it.

Few areas in Utah actually add fluoride to the water. Salt Lake and Davis counties and Brigham City are among a small handful of areas where voters have chosen to fluoridate their water.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.