Utah unions will attempt to repeal HB267 ban on collective bargaining for public workers

“Public employees serve our communities every day, but Utah lawmakers have silenced their voices by taking away their right to negotiate for fair wages, safe workplaces, and better working conditions,” Renee Pinkney, president of the Utah Education Association, said in a statement.

“This referendum allows Utah voters to right that wrong and ensure workers have a seat at the table,” she added.

If labor unions manage to get the referendum on the 2026 ballot and the majority of voters side with it, the effort would upend South Jordan Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher’s HB267, which prohibits public employee unions from collectively bargaining with their government employers.

The bill that goes into effect May 7 instead requires government agencies — like fire departments, police departments and school districts — to negotiate contracts directly with employees, not bargain with union representatives.

“Workers across Utah are under attack,” said Carlos Vasquez, with Teamsters Local 222. “This referendum is about power: who holds it and who gets a say. Right now, politicians have the power but we’re fighting to give it back to the people.”

Getting it across the finish line won’t be easy.

Utah has the toughest referendum process in the U.S., requiring supporters to gather more than 140,748 signatures — 8% of all registered voters in Utah — and meet that same threshold in 15 of the state’s 29 counties.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.