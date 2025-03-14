Unions begin fight to overturn bargaining bill

Protect Utah Workers have 30 days to collect enough signatures to qualify a citizen-led referendum of the ban for the 2026 ballot.

The campaign comes weeks after the Utah Legislature passed HB267, which bars unions from representing public employees, like police officers, firefighters and teachers in contract negotiations.

On Saturday, March 15, the coalition will host eight separate events across the state including in Logan, Ogden, the Salt Lake Valley, Utah County and St. George.

To qualify for the ballot, at least 141,000 valid signatures must be collected by April 16, or 30 days after the first signature is collected.

Utah Education Association spokesperson Hailey Higgins says more than 1,500 volunteers have signed up to help with the signature-gathering effort.

Statewide launch events in Utah include:

Northern Utah

Logan: Northern Utah UniServ Office – 75 W 100 S, Suite 250 (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Ogden: UEA Ogden Office – 2901 S. Washington Blvd (10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Salt Lake Valley

West Valley City: Labor Union Hall – 2261 S. Redwood Rd. (7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Murray: Utah Education Association Headquarters – 887 E. Pontiac Dr. (10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Taylorsville: Granite Education Association – 5997 S Redwood Rd. (1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Utah County

Pleasant Grove: Alpine UniServ Office – 557 W. Center St (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Springville: Woodland Peaks UniServ Office – 1220 N Main St, Suite 8 (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Southern Utah

St. George: IBEW – 1930 W Sunset Blvd. (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)