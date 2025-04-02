© 2025 KPCW

Measles case confirmed in Colorado for first time in two years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.

Colorado health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of measles since 2023.

It’s Colorado’s third case in the last nine years and comes amid a rise in measles outbreaks nationwide, including several clusters in west Texas that killed an unvaccinated child.

The death of a person who tested positive for measles in New Mexico is under investigation.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the case reported Monday in the town of Pueblo was confirmed in an unvaccinated adult who had traveled to an area of Mexico where there was an ongoing measles outbreak.

As of March 27, no cases of measles have been confirmed in Utah.

A Centers for Disease Control & Prevention report from last week said more than 480 confirmed cases have been reported by 20 states.

The report, which is updated every Thursday, does not include this week’s Colorado case.

The CDC said it is uncommon for people who are vaccinated against measles to get infected. Two doses of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles and one dose is 93% effective.

