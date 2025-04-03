State water report shows a divided Utah

Utah Division of Water Resources meteorologist Jonathan Jennings said the state’s snowpack may have peaked for the year.

Utah’s levels are usually at their highest in early April but Jennings said the snow water equivalent has declined since the warm spell the state experienced at the end of March.

The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center predicts how much water supply is anticipated based on soil moisture and snowpack.

With recent storms, models show 70% to 90% of average for more than half the state. Southwestern Utah forecasts are below 30%.

On average, Utah’s reservoir storage is in good condition, sitting at 20% above normal levels for this time of year.

The Division of Water Resources reports the above-average water levels will provide a crucial buffer against expected below-normal runoff this spring.

About 95% of Utah’s water supply comes from snowpack. Reservoir storage helps preserve that water for use in dry summer months and drought years.