Utah regional airport takes step to expand ahead of 2034 Olympics

About 50 miles from Utah’s capital airport is a small hub that some travelers on the Wasatch Front turn to for ultra-low-cost carriers — the Provo airport. In 2024, about 900,000 passengers used the airport’s four gates to board domestic flights. It was a record-setting number for the facility. However, as soon as this year that number could multiply.

Provo City broke ground for an airport expansion on Monday. The plans are to build an extended apron, increasing parking capacity for aircrafts by November, according to a news release from the city.

One of the most substantial changes, however, is scheduled to open by late 2028 — the facility’s expansion to host 10 gates in total.

“Thanks to American Airlines’ frequent daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Phoenix-Sky Harbor (PHX), travelers from PVU now enjoy easy access to over 270 global destinations, both domestic and international,” Brian Torgersen, Provo Airport director, said in the release. “And the connectivity will only improve with our expansion from four gates to ten gates.”

The funding is secured and the demand is growing, the release reads, especially with major events on the state’s horizon. The project’s price tag is $80 million, according to a presentation filed to the Legislature, which will be paid by different programs from the Federal Aviation Administration, the state, Utah County, Mountainland Association of Governments, and Provo City.

This year, lawmakers also approved a one-time payment of $4.5 million to support the project.

“This expansion positions PVU not just as a regional airport, but as a vital part of Utah’s growing transportation network — ready to welcome the world, including visitors for the 2034 Winter Olympics,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said in a statement.

But plans will continue beyond this development. By summer 2026, the airport is also scheduled to have a master plan for another two decades.

Utah County pledged $78 million to help fund the expansion, including a $19.5 million up-front payment gathered with a tourism tax, and an annual contribution of $3.9 million for the next 15 years, according to a Utah County news release. The investment would contribute to the gates’ expansion, as well as efforts to grow baggage handling and ticketing areas, and prepare it for international travel.

“This expansion is more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a bold step into the future,” Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner said in the release. “We’re building infrastructure that not only meets today’s needs but sets the stage for tomorrow’s growth, global events, and economic opportunity.”

This story was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.