Utah Gov. orders flags lowered to honor late Catholic Pope Francis

Flags will remain lowered until the pope’s funeral Saturday [April 26].

The 266th leader of the Catholic church died of a stroke Monday after battling double pneumonia. He was 88.

The Associated Press reports Pope Francis will lie in state ahead of the funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Cardinals met at the Vatican Tuesday to plan the conclave to elect his successor. The Vatican reports they made other decisions about the future of the Catholic church and its 1.4 billion members.