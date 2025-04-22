© 2025 KPCW

Utah Gov. orders flags lowered to honor late Catholic Pope Francis

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025.
Vatican Media
/
Associated Press
Pope Francis's body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to mark the passing of Pope Francis.

Flags will remain lowered until the pope’s funeral Saturday [April 26].

The 266th leader of the Catholic church died of a stroke Monday after battling double pneumonia. He was 88.

The Associated Press reports Pope Francis will lie in state ahead of the funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Cardinals met at the Vatican Tuesday to plan the conclave to elect his successor. The Vatican reports they made other decisions about the future of the Catholic church and its 1.4 billion members.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
