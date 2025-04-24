© 2025 KPCW

UDOT reminds drivers how to safely navigate work zones

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:09 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.
Greg Blomberg
/
Adobe Stock
The Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be courteous when traveling through work zones.

As part of national Work Zone Awareness week, UDOT shared a video that gives the public a first-person look at building and maintaining Utah’s roads.

Dani Marble, a UDOT transportation tech in Logan, said speeding vehicles often create unsafe working conditions for crews.

In work zones, UDOT asks drivers to slow down, move over and leave space between you and the car in front of you. Traffic officials also advise drivers to watch for changing traffic patterns and avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Earlier this month UDOT announced its 152 new and 145 ongoing projects for 2025, including major work in Wasatch County near Deer Creek Reservoir and on Interstate 80 through Summit County.
Sydney Weaver
