Gov. Cox warns more to come as wildfires rage in southern Utah

The Forsyth Fire has destroyed at least 13 homes and forced 450 Pine Valley residents to evacuate north of St. George.

The Utah News Dispatch reports the fire is 0% contained after it was sparked by lightning around June 15. It has burned 5,660 acres.

Also in southern Utah, in a remote area outside Bryce Canyon National Park, the France Canyon Fire has burned almost 16,000 acres so far and is 10% contained. It is the largest fire in the state so far this year.

Utah Fire Info said natural causes sparked the blaze discovered June 11.

Utah has seen almost 350 fires this season, with about 260 of those human-caused. However, both southern Utah fires are attributed to nature, not humans.

Cox warns residents, as the state nears the Fourth of July, not to take unnecessary risks. “This is one of those years,” he said. “Hold off on your personal fireworks.”