How to keep your pets safe, relaxed this Fourth of July

Best Friends Animal Society is sharing best practices to keep pets healthy and safe during the holiday this week.

Experts advise pet parents to know when and where local fireworks are happening and bring all pets indoors ahead of time. To ease anxiety, close windows and curtains and play calming music or turn up the television for background noise.

Best Friends said pets generally dislike situations involving noisy crowds, explosions, marching bands and fire trucks. Plan ahead for the holiday weekend to allow pets to be comfortable at home instead of at a parade or fireworks display.

Experts also urge pet owners to be aware of high temperatures and how the weather may affect pets . Best Friends said, if you can’t hold your hand on the pavement for more than seven seconds, it's too hot for paws.

Also, make sure pets’ ID tags are current in case they get spooked and run.