Utah sues Snapchat over safety claims, experimental AI use on young users

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:21 PM MDT
The Summit County Sheriff's office said the best way to keep children safe is to monitor their child’s social media use and talk with their kids about risks online.
Cavan
/
Adobe Stock
Utah leaders are suing Snap, Inc., the company that runs Snapchat, claiming it is misrepresenting the platform’s safety.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Derek Brown, along with the state Department of Commerce, filed the lawsuit June 30, claiming Snap profits from app features designed to be addictive to children, and facilitates illegal drug sales and sextortion.

The suit brings three counts against the social media brand including that “Snap publicly positioned itself as a safe alternative to traditional social media while deceiving users and their parents about the platform's safety and the resources Snap committed to protecting them.”

In statement, Snap Inc. said, "Snap has no higher priority than the safety of Snapchatters. We are committed to making Snapchat a safe and fun environment for our community, and have built privacy and safety features into our service from the start."

The state also alleges that Snap is violating the Utah Consumer Privacy Act by not informing consumers about its data collection and processing practices.

It includes claims related to the app’s AI chatbot, My AI, and comes as states confront the possible impacts of AI technology on children.

This is the fourth lawsuit initiated by Utah’s AG and consumer protection division against a major social media company including coordinated lawsuits filed against Meta and TikTok.

Updated: July 1, 2025 at 11:43 AM MDT
This story has been updated to include a statement from Snap Inc.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver