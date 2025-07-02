State officials remind boaters to recreate responsibly this holiday weekend

Throughout the weekend rangers with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and the Department of Natural Resources will be out talking with boaters and off-road vehicle drivers to promote safe practices for a fun, injury-free holiday.

As part of Operation Dry Water, there will also be more law enforcement patrols on the waterways and trails throughout the state.

State officials say alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities, as well as incidents involving OHVs.

Operating a vessel on the water, an OHV on the trails or any type of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal. and can lead to severe injuries, loss of life and legal consequences.

Utah has the nation’s lowest drunken driving limit standard. Drivers are considered legally impaired if their blood alcohol content measures 0.05%.