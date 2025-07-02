Utah measles cases increase to 9

As of Wednesday, July 2, seven Utah County residents and two people in the southwest part of the state have tested positive for the virus.

None were vaccinated and all were in contact with others who had tested positive for measles.

Health officials confirmed Utah’s first diagnosed case June 20 in an Utah County adult . Within a week the number grew to five .

Previously the last reported case of measles was in 2023.

The DHHS says anyone who was at Parkway Health Center or Timpanogos Regional ER in Orem on June 13 or June 14 are encouraged to watch for measles-like symptoms for 21 days following the potential exposure.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes. A rash usually appears after four days of fever.

The most effective prevention against measles is vaccination. Health experts say the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 97% effective against measles when the person receives two doses.

The DHHS reports more than 90% of Utahns have been vaccinated against measles.

The CDC reports the 2025 measles outbreak began with a multistate outbreak affecting members of close-knit communities with low measles vaccination coverage in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas in January.

Since then, the disease has spread across the country.