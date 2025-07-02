© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah water report: More than 90% of state experiencing drought

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:16 PM MDT
Authorities say Rosser crashed into a rock face on the western side of East Canyon Reservoir May 22and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Utah State Parks
Utah's reservoirs are about 8% higher than normal.

Utah water officials are planning for hot, dry weather to drive up demand as the summer’s peak draws near.

Recent storms in the southern part of the state have improved drought situations, other parts of the state have not fared as well and 91% of the state remains in moderate to severe drought.

Wasatch and most of Summit counties are in moderate drought, with the far eastern section of Summit County experiencing severe drought.

Experts with the Utah Division of Water Resources say high spring temperatures and normal to below-normal snowpack this winter resulted in a quick runoff season.

Between March and May, temperatures were 2.36 degrees above normal.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from snowpack. Reservoir storage helps preserve that water for use in dry summer months and drought years.

State reservoir levels are beginning to decline, but remain 8% higher than normal thanks to strong water supply from previous years.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver