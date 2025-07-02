Utah water report: More than 90% of state experiencing drought

Recent storms in the southern part of the state have improved drought situations, other parts of the state have not fared as well and 91% of the state remains in moderate to severe drought .

Wasatch and most of Summit counties are in moderate drought, with the far eastern section of Summit County experiencing severe drought.

Experts with the Utah Division of Water Resources say high spring temperatures and normal to below-normal snowpack this winter resulted in a quick runoff season.

Between March and May, temperatures were 2.36 degrees above normal.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from snowpack. Reservoir storage helps preserve that water for use in dry summer months and drought years.