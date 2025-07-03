Recreate safely: Avoid harmful algal blooms in Utah’s waterways

The summer heat has Utahns heading outdoors to enjoy Utah’s lakes, reservoirs and rivers. But harmful algal blooms and waterborne pathogens can halt summer fun as they pose health risks.

Algal blooms occur naturally from May through October and grow rapidly in warm, nutrient-rich water. Blue-green algae blooms can pose serious health risks to humans and pets.

People can be exposed if they swallow water while swimming or if they eat food without washing their hands first. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, cramps fever and rashes.

To stay safe, DEQ encourages Utahns to stay out of green, scummy or foul-smelling water, shower after recreating, and clean fish well.

