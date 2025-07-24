Utah wildlife officials want help increasing deer population

Wildlife officials say deer numbers have struggled in parts of the Beehive State. The division reports there were about 295,000 deer in Utah after the 2024 hunting season — that’s 73% of the long-term management goal of almost 405,000 deer.

Extreme weather, predators, habitat quality and quantity, vehicle collisions and deer migration disruptions can all negatively affect the local population.

The wildlife division is now asking residents about ways to increase the state’s deer numbers .

Residents are invited to meetings across the state to share their ideas and feedback.

Topics will include restoring deer habitat, predator control, water distribution, highway and fencing impacts and social tolerance of deer on public lands.

List of meetings:

