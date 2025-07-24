Utah wildlife officials want help increasing deer population
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants Utahns' feedback on how to increase the state’s deer population.
Wildlife officials say deer numbers have struggled in parts of the Beehive State. The division reports there were about 295,000 deer in Utah after the 2024 hunting season — that’s 73% of the long-term management goal of almost 405,000 deer.
Extreme weather, predators, habitat quality and quantity, vehicle collisions and deer migration disruptions can all negatively affect the local population.
The wildlife division is now asking residents about ways to increase the state’s deer numbers.
Residents are invited to meetings across the state to share their ideas and feedback.
Topics will include restoring deer habitat, predator control, water distribution, highway and fencing impacts and social tolerance of deer on public lands.
List of meetings:
- July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Willard City Multi-Purpose Building at 80 W. 50 South in Willard
- Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Price DWR Office at 319 N. Carbonville Road in Price
- Aug. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at The Hideout Community Center at 648 S. Hideout Way in Monticello
- Aug. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Amber Room of the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point at 2929 Thanksgiving Way in Lehi
- Aug. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Charles R. Hunter room of the Hunter Conference Center at Southern Utah University at 351 W. University Blvd. in Cedar City
- Aug. 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Sevier County Administration Building, room B46, at 250 N. Main Street, Suite 101 in Richfield
- Aug. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Ruby’s Inn at 26 S. Main Street in Bryce Canyon
- Aug. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Roosevelt Library at 50 N. 200 West in Roosevelt
- Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Uintah Conference Center at 313 E. 200 South in Vernal