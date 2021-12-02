The Rail Trail, Quinn’s fields and East Side parks receive millions in RAP tax funding

Rail Trail users near Park City, East Side rodeo attendees and softball players across the county all have reason for excitement after Summit County announced on Monday the recipients of $8.8 million in grant funding for recreation facilities.

Once every 10 years or so, the county issues bonds against the proceeds of the Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP) sales tax. The bonds create a large pool of money to pay for more expensive recreation amenities like buildings and ballfields. The RAP tax is a 0.1% sales tax — it adds one cent to a $10 purchase on most goods bought in the county.

The money is distributed by a committee appointed by the Summit County Council and is apportioned by population. This year, that meant about $1.1 million for North Summit, $1.6 million for South Summit, $1.8 million for Park City and $4.2 million for the Snyderville Basin.

North Summit communities banded together to submit one application for a large project, and the committee awarded the entire $1.1 million request.

Amanda Pace, the North Summit Recreation District manager, said the project would build two softball fields and a multi-use field near Beacon Hill Park in Coalville, along with dugouts and a small concession stand. She said the project is a big deal for the community.

“Oh we are ecstatic,” Pace said. “Our community definitely needs more facilities and open fields for our youth and pretty much everyone in our community. It will serve everyone here, so we are so excited.”

County Councilors in September informally approved $2 million in separate county funding to pay for part of this project and a concurrent project at the Summit County fairgrounds that together total $3.1 million.

Elsewhere, almost three miles of the Rail Trail are slated for improvement after the council approved $500,000 in funding. The Run-A-Muk and Willow Creek dog parks in the Snyderville Basin also received extensive funding, as did Prospector Park, which received $300,000.

Basin Recreation received nearly $1.1 million to build its new Trailside East Park near the existing park and elementary school. That plan includes two multipurpose turf fields, two shade pavilions, restrooms and parking.

On the East Side, South Summit received a disproportionate amount of money — more than $1 million beyond what its population would warrant — in what the committee said was an effort to establish local amenities as the area continues to grow rapidly.

Roughly $650,000 went to each South Summit municipality and the South Summit School District, with the total outlay $2.6 million.

The committee awarded $633,000 to Oakley for park improvements, including basketball and pickleball courts, gazebos, a dog park and a skate park.

In Kamas, $612,000 was granted to complete a large new building on the city’s rodeo grounds.

And in Francis, $350,000 went for park improvements and nearly $300,000 went to fund the first phase of the Wild Willow Bike Park, which includes bike trails, a walking trail, parking and a restroom.

Summit County Councilor Roger Armstrong said he was excited about the potential for new amenities on the East Side.

“When I look at these facilities that they’re looking to build, this is some pretty cool stuff for the kids on the East Side,” Armstrong said. “I really like this. I think it’s great.”

Pace, the manager of the North Summit Rec District, said the new ballfields would be used by the North Summit Lady Braves high school softball team and potentially some adult leagues.

North Summit Rec barely survived a vote in 2019 to approve a tax to fund its operations, 725 votes to 700. Two years later, the district appears poised to embark, with Summit County, on a $3 million project.

“And so it's pretty neat that, you know, we go from almost having to get rid of the Rec and now here we are with an exciting new project, so we're all very happy over here,” Pace said.

A full list of recipients is available at summitcounty.org.